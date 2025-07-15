Iconic Sachsenring Secures MotoGP Until 2031

The illustrious German Grand Prix will continue to be a fixture on the MotoGP calendar through 2031, as affirmed by the signing of a new five-year deal with Sachsenring. This commitment was announced by Dorna Sports, the rights holder for the event, adding excitement for motorcycle racing enthusiasts.

The deal ensures that in 2027, MotoGP will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historic Sachsenring circuit, capitalizing on the steadily increasing interest in the sport, which attracted over 250,000 fans over the weekend. The fervor for motor racing in Saxony was epitomized by the record-breaking attendance, a testament to the region's deep-rooted passion for motorsports.

Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, expressed delight at the flourishing enthusiasm, while Ducati's Marc Marquez triumphed in the German Grand Prix, extending his world championship lead to 83 points. Marquez's victory underscored his unrivaled prowess at Sachsenring, where he clinched his ninth MotoGP win.

(With inputs from agencies.)