Olympic Stars Shine in India's Basketball Training Initiative

In a groundbreaking initiative, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognized for its academic excellence, has joined forces with Spanish Olympian Queralt Casas and coach Bernat Canut Font to host an elite basketball camp across Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru from July 22 to August 3, 2025.

The camp targets players aged 10 to 18 with prior basketball experience, providing a high-impact program focusing on advanced skills and mental resilience. With hands-on mentorship from Europe's top basketball professionals, participants are promised a transformative experience, including motivational sessions at VIBGYOR campuses in Bhopal and Nagpur.

VIBGYOR's Vice-Chairperson, Kavita Kerawalla, emphasizes this unique opportunity for personal training by renowned athletes, aiming to foster a culture of sporting excellence and inspire a new generation to excel. This initiative strengthens VIBGYOR's dedication to holistic education, blending academics with real-world skills.