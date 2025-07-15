India 'A' Hockey Team Battles Tough Opponents on European Tour

The India 'A' men's hockey team has encountered formidable opposition on its European tour, suffering its second consecutive defeat with a 2-3 loss to England in a gripping contest.

Despite commendable performances by young forwards Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh, the team was ultimately unable to overcome world number 5, England, in this tightly fought match played at the Wagener Stadion.

Head coach Shivendra Singh commented on the tour's challenges, noting that while they experienced early victories, the competition has intensified. With three challenging matches against Belgium and the Netherlands ahead, the team remains focused on growth and improvement.

