Italy's Renewed Spirit: Women's Euro 2025 Knockout Journey

Italy's women's football team has made it to the knockout rounds of the Women's European Championship for the first time in 12 years, driven by a renewed sense of energy and unity, says midfielder Manuela Giugliano.

The Italian team, known as Le Azzurre, will face Norway in Geneva for the Euro 2025 quarter-final. Norway is entering the match with confidence after winning all their group-stage games, while Italy secured just one victory.

Despite the challenges ahead, Giugliano remains optimistic. She highlights the team's positive energy, saying it's an additional resource that motivates them on the field. Coach Andrea Soncin also notes the team's chemistry and emotional drive as key factors in their recent success.

