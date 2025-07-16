Left Menu

Italy's Renewed Spirit: Women's Euro 2025 Knockout Journey

Italy returns to the Women's European Championship's knockout rounds after 12 years. Midfielder Manuela Giugliano attributes this success to the team's newfound positive energy. Italy faces Norway in the quarter-final, hoping their group chemistry and confidence will fuel their performance against a strong Norwegian side.

Updated: 16-07-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 01:13 IST
Italy's Renewed Spirit: Women's Euro 2025 Knockout Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Italy's women's football team has made it to the knockout rounds of the Women's European Championship for the first time in 12 years, driven by a renewed sense of energy and unity, says midfielder Manuela Giugliano.

The Italian team, known as Le Azzurre, will face Norway in Geneva for the Euro 2025 quarter-final. Norway is entering the match with confidence after winning all their group-stage games, while Italy secured just one victory.

Despite the challenges ahead, Giugliano remains optimistic. She highlights the team's positive energy, saying it's an additional resource that motivates them on the field. Coach Andrea Soncin also notes the team's chemistry and emotional drive as key factors in their recent success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

