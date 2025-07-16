Atletico Madrid Secures World Cup Winner Thiago Almada

Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to bring Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada to the club from Brazilian side Botafogo, the LaLiga team announced on Tuesday.

The transfer deal, valued at approximately 21 million euros, will see Almada, 24, potentially signing a contract until 2030, once medical examinations are complete.

Almada's impressive career includes time at Velez Sarsfield, Atlanta United, and recent triumphs with Botafogo, winning the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores before his brief stint at Olympique Lyonnais.