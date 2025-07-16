Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Secures World Cup Winner Thiago Almada

Atletico Madrid has secured a deal to sign Argentine World Cup winner Thiago Almada from Botafogo. The move, pending a medical, includes a contract until 2030 for around 21 million euros. Almada's career included stints at Velez Sarsfield and Atlanta United, before winning titles with Botafogo.

Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to bring Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada to the club from Brazilian side Botafogo, the LaLiga team announced on Tuesday.

The transfer deal, valued at approximately 21 million euros, will see Almada, 24, potentially signing a contract until 2030, once medical examinations are complete.

Almada's impressive career includes time at Velez Sarsfield, Atlanta United, and recent triumphs with Botafogo, winning the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores before his brief stint at Olympique Lyonnais.

