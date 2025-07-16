Gearing Up for Adventure: Aizawl Prepares for Epic Mountain Biking Event

Aizawl, the bustling capital of Mizoram, is gearing up to host the second edition of its admired urban downhill mountain biking event this November. The Red Bull Aizawl Tlang Ruam is set to challenge competitors from around the world while boosting the city's vibrant cultural scene.

In preparation for the event, Sports and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar convened a pivotal meeting with local authorities and key stakeholders. During the discussion, Hmar underscored the necessity of elevating this year's event to be more inclusive, formidable, and globally recognized.

Hmar emphasized the event's capability to promote not only sports and adventure tourism but also enhance Aizawl's global visibility. Efforts are underway to expand the racing route to match international standards, promising an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

(With inputs from agencies.)