Madan Lal's Heartfelt Call: Kohli's Return to Test Cricket

1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal urges Virat Kohli to rethink Test retirement, emphasizing his unmatched passion and the positive impact of his presence. His appeal resonates with fans despite Kohli's silence, hinting at potential Test return possibilities.

Virat Kohli. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring appeal that resonated with cricket fans nationwide, 1983 World Cup champion Madan Lal has expressed his hope of seeing Virat Kohli in Test cricket whites once again, despite Kohli's retirement announcement. Speaking at CricketPredicta, Lal's message came from a place of deep national pride.

"Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement," Lal stated. "There's nothing wrong with returning. Even if not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next," he added, reigniting discussions on Kohli's future.

Lal highlighted Kohli's continued influence in the dressing room and on the field, citing his energy and leadership qualities as invaluable. His comments have sparked renewed excitement and debate among fans. While Kohli has yet to comment, this encouragement from a cricket great has rekindled possibilities of a Test cricket return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

