Left Menu

Jamie Smith Joins Elite Club of Wicketkeeper-Batters

England's Jamie Smith is making waves in Test cricket, joining legends AB de Villiers and Andy Flower as one of the few wicketkeeper-batters with an average over 50. His standout performances against India include a record-breaking 184, cementing his place in cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:46 IST
Jamie Smith Joins Elite Club of Wicketkeeper-Batters
Jamie Smith. (Photo: @TheBarmyArmy X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has etched his name in the annals of Test cricket. During the current series against India, Smith has shown exceptional form, becoming only the third wicketkeeper-batter to achieve more than 1,000 runs with an average above 50, joining the ranks of AB de Villiers and Andy Flower.

Smith's performance, especially during the home series against India, has been nothing short of remarkable. He has amassed 415 runs in three Tests, displaying a batting average of 103.75, which includes a century and two fifties. His outstanding innings of 184 is now the highest ever by an England wicketkeeper-batter.

Currently, Smith's Test career boasts 1,056 runs in 22 innings at an average of 55.57. He replicated a record by South African Quinton de Kock, reaching 1,000 test runs in just 21 innings. As the series with India continues, Smith's prowess is set to further bolster England's chances, with the fourth Test looming in Manchester. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025