Jamie Smith Joins Elite Club of Wicketkeeper-Batters

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has etched his name in the annals of Test cricket. During the current series against India, Smith has shown exceptional form, becoming only the third wicketkeeper-batter to achieve more than 1,000 runs with an average above 50, joining the ranks of AB de Villiers and Andy Flower.

Smith's performance, especially during the home series against India, has been nothing short of remarkable. He has amassed 415 runs in three Tests, displaying a batting average of 103.75, which includes a century and two fifties. His outstanding innings of 184 is now the highest ever by an England wicketkeeper-batter.

Currently, Smith's Test career boasts 1,056 runs in 22 innings at an average of 55.57. He replicated a record by South African Quinton de Kock, reaching 1,000 test runs in just 21 innings. As the series with India continues, Smith's prowess is set to further bolster England's chances, with the fourth Test looming in Manchester. (ANI)

