Indian Chess Prodigy Divya Deshmukh Shines in FIDE World Women's Chess Cup

Indian International Master Divya Deshmukh made headlines on Wednesday by defeating China's second seed Jiner Zhu in the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup pre-quarterfinals. Displaying remarkable poise, Divya engaged a Sicilian defense, controlling the center and systematically improving her position.

This victory places her just a draw away from reaching the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy held her ground against Alexandra Kosteniuk, drawing the match after a tense battle. D Harika and R Vaishali also secured draws against their opponents in closely contested matches.

The event continues with significant intrigue, as four Chinese and four Indian players remain. At stake are the top three positions, which will secure entry into the next Women's Candidates' tournament. The format requires players to compete over two classical games per round, with tie-breakers determining winners in case of a draw.

