Indian Chess Prodigy Divya Deshmukh Shines in FIDE World Women's Chess Cup

Indian International Master Divya Deshmukh made waves by defeating China's Jiner Zhu in the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup pre-quarterfinals. Fresh off a rest day, Divya expertly navigated a challenging Sicilian defense to secure a crucial victory. The tournament continues with four Chinese and four Indian players in contention for top spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:29 IST
Indian International Master Divya Deshmukh made headlines on Wednesday by defeating China's second seed Jiner Zhu in the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup pre-quarterfinals. Displaying remarkable poise, Divya engaged a Sicilian defense, controlling the center and systematically improving her position.

This victory places her just a draw away from reaching the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy held her ground against Alexandra Kosteniuk, drawing the match after a tense battle. D Harika and R Vaishali also secured draws against their opponents in closely contested matches.

The event continues with significant intrigue, as four Chinese and four Indian players remain. At stake are the top three positions, which will secure entry into the next Women's Candidates' tournament. The format requires players to compete over two classical games per round, with tie-breakers determining winners in case of a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

