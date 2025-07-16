Moeen Ali Draws Comparisons Between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's Aggression

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has drawn parallels between Indian cricket prodigy Shubman Gill and legendary teammate Virat Kohli, citing similarities in their on-field aggression. While praising Gill's performance in the ongoing series, Ali remarked on the competitive edge brought forward by Gill that mirrored Kohli's fiery spirit.

Despite commendations, Indian cricket pundits like Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammad Kaif questioned if Gill's confrontational approach at the Lord's Test, particularly against English players Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, might have backfired. Gill delivered record-breaking innings in other matches, contributing crucial runs at Headingley and in Birmingham.

Moeen also discussed the strategic complexity of team selection, suggesting the possible inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. However, the depth of performance by players like Jadeja complicated such decisions. England leads the series 2-1 after a narrow win at Lord's, with Moeen attributing the victory to England's resilience under challenging fourth-innings conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)