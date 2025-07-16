Left Menu

Moeen Ali Draws Comparisons Between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's Aggression

Moeen Ali noted similarities between Shubman Gill's aggressive style and Virat Kohli's, praising Gill's form while reflecting on India's performance against England. Former players query if Gill's tactics backfired at Lord's Test. Moeen also discussed challenges of team composition with reference to bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:46 IST
Moeen Ali Draws Comparisons Between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's Aggression
Moeen Ali
  • Country:
  • India

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has drawn parallels between Indian cricket prodigy Shubman Gill and legendary teammate Virat Kohli, citing similarities in their on-field aggression. While praising Gill's performance in the ongoing series, Ali remarked on the competitive edge brought forward by Gill that mirrored Kohli's fiery spirit.

Despite commendations, Indian cricket pundits like Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammad Kaif questioned if Gill's confrontational approach at the Lord's Test, particularly against English players Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, might have backfired. Gill delivered record-breaking innings in other matches, contributing crucial runs at Headingley and in Birmingham.

Moeen also discussed the strategic complexity of team selection, suggesting the possible inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. However, the depth of performance by players like Jadeja complicated such decisions. England leads the series 2-1 after a narrow win at Lord's, with Moeen attributing the victory to England's resilience under challenging fourth-innings conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025