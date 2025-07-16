Left Menu

Abrahamsen Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage Win

Norwegian cyclist Jonas Abrahamsen clinched his first Tour de France stage victory in a dramatic finish. Race favorite Tadej Pogacar crashed but managed to rejoin after securing his bike. Abrahamsen, unlikely to race following a prior injury, outpaced Swiss rider Mauro Schmid in a gripping sprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toulouse | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:12 IST
In a breathtaking display of endurance and strategy, Norwegian cyclist Jonas Abrahamsen secured his maiden Tour de France stage victory on Wednesday, emerging triumphant in the 11th stage.

Race fans were kept on edge as favorite Tadej Pogacar faced a setback, crashing with just 3.9 kilometers to the finish. Fortunately, Pogacar was able to repair his bike chain swiftly and rejoin the peloton, thanks to the sportsmanship of his competitors who paused the race to await his return.

Abrahamsen, who had been a doubt for the Tour following a collarbone break last month, made a daring early move joined by Swiss Mauro Schmid. Despite challenges from notable contenders, Abrahamsen and Schmid held firm. Abrahamsen's indomitable spirit saw him outpace Schmid in a gripping final sprint, clinching a significant victory not just for himself but also for his team, Uno-X Mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

