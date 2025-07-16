Left Menu

Lamine Yamal: Barcelona's New Number 10 Steps Into the Spotlight

Barcelona's emerging star Lamine Yamal dons the iconic number 10 jersey, previously worn by Lionel Messi, following a standout season. At 18, Yamal netted 18 goals and 25 assists, contributing to the club's domestic treble. His ambition now is to win the Champions League and World Cup.

Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's electrifying 18-year-old winger, has been entrusted with the prestigious number 10 shirt, a symbol of greatness at the Camp Nou, marking the culmination of a remarkable breakthrough season.

Yamal's stellar performance last season, which saw him score 18 goals and provide 25 assists, played a significant role as Barcelona clinched the domestic treble. The youngster had already pledged his future to the club with a contract extension lasting until 2031.

The number 10 shirt, previously worn by legends like Lionel Messi, who collected 34 trophies with Barcelona, signals enormous responsibility. Yamal expressed his determination to forge his own path and pursue new goals, including aspirations of securing the Champions League and World Cup titles.

