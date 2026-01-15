Underdog Upset: Albacete Stuns Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
Substitute Jefte Betancor scored twice for Albacete as they achieved a stunning 3-2 win over Real Madrid, knocking them out of the Copa del Rey. Alvaro Arbeloa's managerial debut for Real ended in disappointment as Albacete capitalized on defensive errors, delivering a memorable victory for the second-tier side.
In an unexpected twist in the Copa del Rey, Albacete emerged victorious over football powerhouse Real Madrid, securing a 3-2 win.
With substitute Jefte Betancor as the hero, scoring twice, Albacete capitalized on key moments, despite Real Madrid's attempts to regain control.
The match marked a shocking defeat for Real, casting a shadow over Alvaro Arbeloa's managerial debut.
