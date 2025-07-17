Manny Pacquiao: The Underdog Legend Rises Again

Former world champion Manny Pacquiao is stepping out of retirement to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand. At 46, the Filipino boxing icon feels rejuvenated and eager to make history after four years away from the ring.

Pacquiao, who enjoyed success in eight weight divisions, expressed the same motivation in training as in his younger days, attributing it to his temporary break from the sport. The legendary fighter, who also dabbled in politics, remains optimistic about his return, cherishing his traditional underdog status.

Facing him is Mario Barrios, confident yet respectful of Pacquiao's storied career. With 29 wins, Barrios considers the bout another challenge, aiming to retain his title against the veteran fighter.

