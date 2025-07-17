All Blacks Gear Up for Historic Series Sweep Against France

In a decisive move, Ruben Love will take the fullback position in the All Blacks' series finale against France, as they aim for a historic 3-0 sweep on Saturday in Hamilton.

New Zealand's coach, Scott Robertson, has implemented significant changes, introducing seven new players for their first test rugby experience this season, ensuring every team member has an opportunity to shine. Wellington Hurricanes' Love will mark his second test appearance, following his debut against Japan last year.

Following their commanding 43-17 win in Wellington, the All Blacks are equipped with a reshuffled lineup, including Luke Jacobson at number eight and Samipeni Finau in for the injured Tupou Vaa'i. With Ardie Savea as captain, the team is prepared to showcase a fresh and dynamic strategy.