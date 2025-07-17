Vision 2047: A Sporting Revolution in India
At the Khelo Bharat Conclave, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya prompted federations to plan for India's rise as a leading sports nation by 2047. Initiatives like performance-based funding and gene testing for athletes were discussed to boost Olympic success and sports governance.
Performance-based funding and genetic-testing for athlete optimization were among key proposals at the recent Khelo Bharat Conclave. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged federations to formulate a five-year plan to propel India's ascent as a top sporting nation by 2047.
The one-day conclave brought together national sports stakeholders, aiming to uplift India into the top 10 sporting nations by the 2036 Olympics. Highlights included genetic testing to identify promising athletes and calls for more corporate involvement in sports funding.
Federations were urged to present plans to attract global sporting events to India, enhancing sports tourism. Initiatives like funding tied to performance and enhancing sports governance were also on the agenda to secure future Olympic medals.
