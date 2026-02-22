Ramadan and the Olympics: A Cultural Fusion in Italy

The intersection of spirituality and sports is on full display as Italy hosts this year's Olympic Games during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting and reflection. In Milan, a cosmopolitan hub, mosques open their doors to people of all faiths for interfaith iftar dinners, fostering a spirit of cultural coexistence.

However, in Cortina, Italy's other Olympic city, finding prayer spaces proves challenging for the Muslim community. The mountainous terrain and sparse population limit the availability of mosques, compelling residents to create their own places of worship and community gathering.

Despite these challenges, the Muslim community in Italy persists in practicing their faith. This cultural fusion during the Olympics highlights growing religious diversity in the country and challenges preconceived notions, promoting a more inclusive society within Europe's traditionally Catholic framework.