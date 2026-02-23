Left Menu

Rome Sets Sights on 2040 Summer Olympics Bid After Milan Cortina Success

Following the successful Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, Italian organizers are contemplating a bid for the 2040 Summer Games in Rome. The city reconsidered its past rejections and sees its infrastructure and history as advantages. Officials emphasize careful deliberation and cooperation to ensure a competitive bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:08 IST
Rome Sets Sights on 2040 Summer Olympics Bid After Milan Cortina Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is eyeing the 2040 Summer Olympics for Rome following the acclaimed Winter Games in Milan Cortina, praised by IOC President Kirsty Coventry for their high standards.

Italian Olympic Committee president Luciano Buonfiglio believes the country deserves another chance at hosting the Summer Games. The idea stems from previous unsuccessful bids for Rome, which organizers see as beneficial in Olympic circles due to their history and existing venues.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri expressed optimism about the bid, highlighting the city's capability demonstrated during major events like the Holy Year. However, officials stress a thorough approach, acknowledging the geopolitical landscape post-2032.

TRENDING

1
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
2
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
3
Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

 Global
4
India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026