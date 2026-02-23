Rome Sets Sights on 2040 Summer Olympics Bid After Milan Cortina Success
Following the successful Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, Italian organizers are contemplating a bid for the 2040 Summer Games in Rome. The city reconsidered its past rejections and sees its infrastructure and history as advantages. Officials emphasize careful deliberation and cooperation to ensure a competitive bid.
Italy is eyeing the 2040 Summer Olympics for Rome following the acclaimed Winter Games in Milan Cortina, praised by IOC President Kirsty Coventry for their high standards.
Italian Olympic Committee president Luciano Buonfiglio believes the country deserves another chance at hosting the Summer Games. The idea stems from previous unsuccessful bids for Rome, which organizers see as beneficial in Olympic circles due to their history and existing venues.
Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri expressed optimism about the bid, highlighting the city's capability demonstrated during major events like the Holy Year. However, officials stress a thorough approach, acknowledging the geopolitical landscape post-2032.
