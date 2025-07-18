Left Menu

Bryson DeChambeau's Resilient Turnaround at The Open

After a poor performance on the first day of the British Open, Bryson DeChambeau rebounded with a stunning six-under par 65 on Friday. Motivated by his father's mantra to never give up, DeChambeau defied the odds and improved his chances of making the cut, showcasing his resilience and adaptability.

Updated: 18-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:18 IST
Bryson DeChambeau faced a challenging start at the British Open, carding a disappointing 78 on Thursday, leaving him desiring to head home. However, he drew inspiration from his father's words about perseverance, which fueled an impressive comeback the next day.

On Friday, DeChambeau demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, shooting a remarkable six-under par 65. This dramatic improvement bolstered his chances of making the cut, as he found seven birdies and just one bogey. Despite no major changes in his strategy, the results swung in his favor.

Having a poor track record at The Open, DeChambeau acknowledged his struggles with the unpredictable conditions. He continues to experiment with equipment to enhance his control, evidencing his relentless pursuit of improvement. Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis.

