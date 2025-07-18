Arsenal FC has bolstered its squad with the acquisition of Noni Madueke, an England forward previously with Chelsea. This move marks the club's fourth signing in the current offseason.

The 23-year-old athlete arrives at Arsenal with a resume that includes a Club World Cup and Conference League victory during his two and a half years at Chelsea. Madueke's transfer is valued at 48.5 million pounds ($65 million) and spans a five-year contract.

Sporting director Andrea Berta expressed confidence in Madueke's impact, citing his experience at the top level. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta echoed this sentiment, highlighting Madueke's proficiency in both club and international football. As part of Thomas Tuchel's England squad, Madueke may soon feature in the upcoming World Cup, pending qualification.