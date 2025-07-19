CONMEBOL Adjusts Women's Copa America Warm-Up Rules
CONMEBOL has revised pre-match protocols at the Women's Copa America, allowing both goalkeepers and outfield players to warm up on the pitch. This follows criticism from Brazilian players and staff regarding restrictions aimed at preserving stadium surfaces, which led to inadequate pre-game preparations.
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has amended its pre-match procedures for the Women's Copa America in Ecuador, enabling players to conduct their warm-ups on the pitch. This alteration responds to complaints from Brazilian players and coaches over initial limitations that restricted on-field preparations.
Previously, only goalkeepers were permitted a 15-minute warm-up session on the field. Outfield players were confined to a small indoor area, which drew criticism for its inadequate size and the smell of paint. The adjustments come after concerns were raised about the condition of the pitch throughout the tournament's group stages.
The issue gained attention after Brazil's dominant victory over Bolivia, further spotlighted by Captain Marta and Coach Arthur Elias. They highlighted significant drawbacks, including the inability to fully assess player fitness—evidenced by the sidelining of striker Kerolin. Brazil, defending champions, lead Group B and will face Paraguay next.
