Ruturaj Gaikwad Withdraws from Yorkshire County Championship

India's middle-order batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has decided to withdraw from the final segment of the County Championship with Yorkshire, citing personal reasons.

The 28-year-old's five-game agreement, beginning with a match against the current champions, Surrey, at Scarborough on July 22, will not go ahead.

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach, expressed disappointment and mentioned the club is now evaluating alternatives for a replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)