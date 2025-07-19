Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad Withdraws from Yorkshire County Championship

Ruturaj Gaikwad has opted out of Yorkshire's County Championship citing personal reasons, after having agreed to a five-match deal starting July 22. Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath expressed disappointment but confirmed they're assessing options for a replacement ahead of the upcoming clash against reigning champions, Surrey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:24 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's middle-order batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has decided to withdraw from the final segment of the County Championship with Yorkshire, citing personal reasons.

The 28-year-old's five-game agreement, beginning with a match against the current champions, Surrey, at Scarborough on July 22, will not go ahead.

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach, expressed disappointment and mentioned the club is now evaluating alternatives for a replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

