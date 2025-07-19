Indian Women's Hockey Team Prepares for Asia Cup with Strong Core Group

Hockey India unveiled the 40-member core group for the upcoming senior women's national coaching camp, scheduled at the Sports Authority of India Centre from July 21 to August 29. This camp is pivotal in preparing the team for the women's Asia Cup, providing a pathway to the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.

Consistent with past efforts, the players from the previous camp have been retained, highlighting a focus on stability and long-term development. Chief Coach Harendra Singh emphasized the camp's intensity, aiming for a mentally and physically prepared team as they head to Hangzhou for the prestigious Asian tournament.

The squad showcases a balance of experienced and emerging talent, with a strategic focus on penalty corner defense—a previously identified area of improvement. With seasoned goalkeepers and a robust defense, midfield, and forward line, the team is set to tackle the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)