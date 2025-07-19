Indian Women's Hockey Team Prepares for Asia Cup with Strong Core Group
Hockey India announced a 40-member core group for the senior women's national coaching camp ahead of the Asia Cup. The camp, crucial for the team's preparation and qualification for the 2026 World Cup, emphasizes training intensity and stability. The squad includes both experienced and promising players across positions.
Hockey India unveiled the 40-member core group for the upcoming senior women's national coaching camp, scheduled at the Sports Authority of India Centre from July 21 to August 29. This camp is pivotal in preparing the team for the women's Asia Cup, providing a pathway to the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.
Consistent with past efforts, the players from the previous camp have been retained, highlighting a focus on stability and long-term development. Chief Coach Harendra Singh emphasized the camp's intensity, aiming for a mentally and physically prepared team as they head to Hangzhou for the prestigious Asian tournament.
The squad showcases a balance of experienced and emerging talent, with a strategic focus on penalty corner defense—a previously identified area of improvement. With seasoned goalkeepers and a robust defense, midfield, and forward line, the team is set to tackle the challenges ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hockey
- India
- Women's Team
- Asia Cup
- Training Camp
- World Cup
- Preparation
- Harendra Singh
- Core Group
- SAI
ALSO READ
Soccer-New managers making instant impact as Club World Cup quarter-finals take shape
Soccer-Neto grieves Jota's death as Chelsea face Palmeiras in Club World Cup
Brazilian quarterfinalists Fluminense and Palmeiras benefit from Club World Cup's expanded field
Table tennis-World Cup winner Calderano to miss Las Vegas event over visa issues
Hong Kong Triumphs: Historic World Cup Qualification