Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad Cancels Yorkshire Deal Amid Unexpected Personal Reasons

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad has pulled out of his overseas stint with Yorkshire, citing personal reasons. Originally scheduled to debut against Surrey, his unexpected withdrawal has left Yorkshire scrambling for a replacement. Gaikwad was released from the IPL due to injury and now remains unavailable for Yorkshire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:07 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad Cancels Yorkshire Deal Amid Unexpected Personal Reasons
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo: Instagram/@ruutu.131). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's promising cricket talent, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has unexpectedly terminated his contract with Yorkshire, withdrawing from the concluding County Championship matches due to personal issues. Just last month, Yorkshire announced acquiring the Chennai Super Kings' skipper for the remainder of the season.

Gaikwad was slated to make his debut on North Marine Road against reigning champions Surrey this Tuesday. However, Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath recently confirmed Gaikwad's premature return, forcing the club to rush for a suitable substitute under 'time pressure' before their 10th round clash.

McGrath revealed, "Unfortunately, Gaikwad's not coming now for personal reasons. We're not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. It's disappointing, and though I can't disclose the specifics, we hope all is well."

Underlining the urgency, McGrath added, "We're behind the scenes trying to recruit, but with the game only two to three days away, we're in a time crunch." Before joining Yorkshire, Gaikwad's IPL season was cut short due to injury. Subsequently, he made it to India A's squad but did not play in the unofficial Tests.

The versatile Pune native has garnered six ODI caps and 23 T20I appearances for India, shining as a dynamic top-order batsman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025