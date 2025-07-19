Left Menu

Indian Doubles Duo Reaches Swiss Open Semifinals

The Indian tennis duo of Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth reached the semifinals of the Swiss Open but were defeated in straight sets by third seeds Albano Olivetti and Hendrik Jebens. Their performance highlights active preparations by Indian pairs for upcoming Asian Games events.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:35 IST
  • India

The Indian duo of Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth showcased a commendable effort at the Swiss Open, making it to the semifinals. However, their impressive run ended with a straight-set loss to third-seeded Albano Olivetti and Hendrik Jebens.

Kadhe and Prashanth, although unseeded, battled fiercely, ultimately conceding with scores of 5-7, 5-7. This match marks a missed opportunity for Kadhe to potentially secure a place in his second ATP 250 final. He previously clinched a title at the Almaty Open alongside Rithvik Bollipalli.

This event is part of broader preparations by Indian players for upcoming tournaments, including the Asian Games. Notably, various Indian pairs have been active on the ATP Tour, signaling intensified competitive readiness. N Sriram Balaji collaborates with Bollipalli, while Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan partners with Niki Kalyan Poonacha.

