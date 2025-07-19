India Dominates UAE to Seal Quarterfinal Spot in Badminton Junior Championship

In a stellar performance at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships, India sealed their place in the quarterfinals with a commanding 110-83 victory against the United Arab Emirates on Saturday in Indonesia. This decisive win follows India's strong start, having already defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match.

Amidst tough competition, both India and Hong Kong China have emerged victorious in their initial matches, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stages. The upcoming match on Sunday will see these two teams battle for the top position in Group D, promising an exciting contest.

The current tournament employs a relay scoring system where the teams compete to reach 110 points across 10 matches. India began the day robustly, with Rujula Ramu claiming victory in the girls' singles, followed by mixed doubles pair C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri extending India's lead. Despite some resistance from the UAE, India held their advantage, demonstrating skill and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)