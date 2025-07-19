England's Thrilling Triumph: A Quarter-Final Never to Forget

England defender Esme Morgan expressed her excitement after the team's incredible comeback win against Sweden in the quarter-finals. Reflecting on the thrilling match, she revealed how the dramatic penalty shootout intensified emotions and replayed in her mind, making it difficult to sleep.

Morgan shared insights into the chaotic night in Zurich, which, despite featuring injuries and tense moments, will be remembered as one of the most iconic matches. She praised Lucy Bronze's pivotal role and highlighted the determination shared by her teammates, sparking optimism for the semi-final against Italy.

Despite concerns over captain Leah Williamson's ankle injury, Morgan remains hopeful of her participation in the upcoming match and lauded Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton's contributions during the nerve-wracking shootout. As England advances, the team's resilience and spirit continue to inspire and captivate fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)