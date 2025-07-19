Left Menu

The Tradition-Upending Bunker Raking Change at the British Open

The British Open has ended a long-standing tradition where a designated crew raked bunkers during the tournament. Now, caddies like Adam Hayes are tasked with this duty, sparking mixed reactions from the golfing community. While R&A cites streamlined operations, many miss the old system's efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:03 IST
The Tradition-Upending Bunker Raking Change at the British Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British Open has introduced a divisive change, ending a 35-year tradition of having a trained crew rake bunkers during the tournament. Now, caddies such as Adam Hayes are required to do the task themselves, a move that has been met with mixed feelings among players and caddies.

Adam Hayes, caddie for Jon Rahm, realized the shift when he found himself handling a rake during the event, a duty previously managed by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) since 1984. Many in the golf world express nostalgia for the efficiency the trained crew offered.

R&A's CEO, Mark Darbon, justifies the decision by pointing to streamlined operations and reduced personnel on the course. However, caddies like Mike Kerr and players like Tommy Fleetwood miss the old system, where bunker raking allowed them to focus more on their game strategy rather than additional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025