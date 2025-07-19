The Tradition-Upending Bunker Raking Change at the British Open

The British Open has introduced a divisive change, ending a 35-year tradition of having a trained crew rake bunkers during the tournament. Now, caddies such as Adam Hayes are required to do the task themselves, a move that has been met with mixed feelings among players and caddies.

Adam Hayes, caddie for Jon Rahm, realized the shift when he found himself handling a rake during the event, a duty previously managed by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) since 1984. Many in the golf world express nostalgia for the efficiency the trained crew offered.

R&A's CEO, Mark Darbon, justifies the decision by pointing to streamlined operations and reduced personnel on the course. However, caddies like Mike Kerr and players like Tommy Fleetwood miss the old system, where bunker raking allowed them to focus more on their game strategy rather than additional duties.

