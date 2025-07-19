Remco Evenepoel Withdraws from Tour de France During Grueling Mountain Stage
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel withdrew from the Tour de France during the 14th stage. Despite being third overall, he struggled in the mountain trek from Pau to Superbagneres, exiting during the Col du Tourmalet ascent. Previous days were challenging, and he was unable to keep pace, ultimately opting to leave the race.
In a surprising turn of events, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel withdrew from this year's Tour de France during its 14th stage, a 182.6-km mountain challenge from Pau to Superbagneres.
Despite holding the third position overall, the Soudal-Quick Step rider struggled to maintain his form, especially during the Col du Tourmalet ascent, marking his exit from the race.
The Olympic champion, who was already facing difficulties in previous stages, cited an inability to sustain the pace, culminating in his decision to withdraw, a year after his impressive Tour debut.
