Napheesa Collier Shines in Record-Breaking WNBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier set a new WNBA All-Star scoring record with 36 points, leading Team Collier to victory over Team Clark. The event highlighted the league's rapid growth and ongoing labor negotiations, with players advocating for better pay amid rising fan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 09:11 IST
Napheesa Collier, star forward for the Minnesota Lynx, made history in the WNBA All-Star Game, scoring a record-breaking 36 points to secure a win for Team Collier over Team Clark. This achievement toppled the previous scoring record held by Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale.

Skylar Diggins added to the spectacle by recording the first-ever triple-double in a WNBA All-Star Game, as Team Collier surged to an all-time high score of 151 points. Despite the absence of Team Clark's captain Caitlin Clark, the match entertained with thrilling plays and a light-hearted atmosphere.

The game also served as a platform for players to highlight ongoing labor negotiations, with fans and athletes joining in calls for fairer wages. As WNBA viewership and attendance climb, the message of 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' resonated strongly throughout the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

