Napheesa Collier Shines in Record-Breaking WNBA All-Star Game

Napheesa Collier, star forward for the Minnesota Lynx, made history in the WNBA All-Star Game, scoring a record-breaking 36 points to secure a win for Team Collier over Team Clark. This achievement toppled the previous scoring record held by Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale.

Skylar Diggins added to the spectacle by recording the first-ever triple-double in a WNBA All-Star Game, as Team Collier surged to an all-time high score of 151 points. Despite the absence of Team Clark's captain Caitlin Clark, the match entertained with thrilling plays and a light-hearted atmosphere.

The game also served as a platform for players to highlight ongoing labor negotiations, with fans and athletes joining in calls for fairer wages. As WNBA viewership and attendance climb, the message of 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' resonated strongly throughout the weekend.

