Kiran Pahal Shines at Indian Open Athletics, Claims Gold in 400m

In an impressive display at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 tournament held in Patna, Kiran Pahal clinched gold in the women's 400m event with a blistering finish of 54.93 seconds. The 24-year-old Olympian has been a standout performer in the domestic circuit, particularly after clocking 50.92 seconds last year, earning her a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Pahal's efforts at the Olympics, where she recorded times of 52.51s in the heats and 52.59s in the repechage, didn't suffice for a semi-final berth, yet she remains a formidable figure in Indian athletics. Meanwhile, in the women's 100m final, Shatakshi Rai narrowly claimed victory over Rio 2016 Olympian Srabani Nanda, finishing at 12.04s.

The men's javelin throw, however, saw the absence of key athletes like Kishore Kumar Jena, allowing Vipul Yadav to win with a 66.42m throw. Other notable performances included Shivam's victory in the men's 10000m and Nandani Gupta's triumph in the women's 10000m event.