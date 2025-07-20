Left Menu

Kiran Pahal Shines at Indian Open Athletics, Claims Gold in 400m

Olympian Kiran Pahal secured the gold in the women's 400m with a time of 54.93 seconds at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 in Patna. Her previous 50.92-second run last year qualified her for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite missing the semi-finals, Pahal showcased her impressive athletic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:46 IST
Kiran Pahal Shines at Indian Open Athletics, Claims Gold in 400m
Olympian Kiran Pahal (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 tournament held in Patna, Kiran Pahal clinched gold in the women's 400m event with a blistering finish of 54.93 seconds. The 24-year-old Olympian has been a standout performer in the domestic circuit, particularly after clocking 50.92 seconds last year, earning her a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Pahal's efforts at the Olympics, where she recorded times of 52.51s in the heats and 52.59s in the repechage, didn't suffice for a semi-final berth, yet she remains a formidable figure in Indian athletics. Meanwhile, in the women's 100m final, Shatakshi Rai narrowly claimed victory over Rio 2016 Olympian Srabani Nanda, finishing at 12.04s.

The men's javelin throw, however, saw the absence of key athletes like Kishore Kumar Jena, allowing Vipul Yadav to win with a 66.42m throw. Other notable performances included Shivam's victory in the men's 10000m and Nandani Gupta's triumph in the women's 10000m event.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025