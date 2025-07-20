Smriti Mandhana Reflects on Challenges at Lord's: A Test for Indian Batters
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana acknowledged the challenges faced by India's batters in adapting to Lord's difficult conditions during their second match against England. Mandhana and Deepti Sharma offered the only resistance as India managed 143 for eight in a rain-shortened game. Despite setbacks, Mandhana sees valuable lessons for future matches.
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana admitted that facing England at Lord's posed significant challenges for the visiting batsmen. The Indian team struggled to adapt to the demanding conditions and poor shot choices contributed to their eight-wicket defeat.
Mandhana, who scored 42, and Deepti Sharma, unbeaten on 30, were the only players showing resilience on a pitch that tested batting skills, as India posted a modest total of 143 for eight in a reduced 29-over game.
The match, interrupted by rain, challenged the team's concentration and was a reminder of past encounters, particularly the 2017 World Cup final. Mandhana, however, views the experience as an opportunity for growth, appreciating the support and evolving interest in women's cricket back in India.
