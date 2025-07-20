Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Poised for British Open Triumph Amidst Fierce Contenders

Scottie Scheffler leads the final round at the 153rd British Open, held at Royal Portrush. Following strong performances, he holds a four-stroke lead amidst strong competitors like Rory McIlroy and Li Haotong. Scheffler aims to secure his first major win outside the U.S., while others hope to catch up.

Updated: 20-07-2025 18:19 IST
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is set to make history as he enters the final round of the British Open with a significant four-stroke lead. The 153rd tournament at Royal Portrush promises excitement with former champions like Phil Mickelson and Shane Lowry gracing the early rounds.

Despite a promising field, Scheffler's flawless rounds have positioned him as a strong contender for his first major title outside the United States. His consistent performance, reminiscent of his previous victories at the Masters and the PGA Championship, sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

With contenders like Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in pursuit, the final moments of the competition are eagerly anticipated. McIlroy hopes to add another Claret Jug to his collection, while Fitzpatrick aims to end the English drought at the Open since Nick Faldo's win in 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)

