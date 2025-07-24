Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Toe Injury Adds to India's Series Woes

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England due to a toe fracture. His absence weakens India's batting line-up, adding to their injury woes. Pant was injured while reversing a sweep shot, necessitating his replacement with Ishan Kishan. Pant's injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for India.

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been sidelined from the ongoing Test series against England due to a concerning toe fracture. The injury occurred on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, deepening India's injury crisis.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting style, sustained the injury while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes. The blow forced him to retire hurt and undergo scans, revealing a significant fracture that requires a six-week recovery period.

This setback sees Ishan Kishan drafted as Pant's replacement in a struggling Indian side trailing 1-2 in the series. With other players also sidelined due to injuries, the team faces heightened challenges in the forthcoming fixtures.

