Rishabh Pant's Toe Injury Adds to India's Series Woes

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been sidelined from the ongoing Test series against England due to a concerning toe fracture. The injury occurred on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, deepening India's injury crisis.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting style, sustained the injury while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes. The blow forced him to retire hurt and undergo scans, revealing a significant fracture that requires a six-week recovery period.

This setback sees Ishan Kishan drafted as Pant's replacement in a struggling Indian side trailing 1-2 in the series. With other players also sidelined due to injuries, the team faces heightened challenges in the forthcoming fixtures.