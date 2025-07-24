Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Resilience Shines Amidst Injury Setbacks in Crucial Test

Rishabh Pant has been sidelined from wicket-keeping after fracturing his toe in the ongoing Test against England but is approved to bat if needed. Despite his injury, Pant's presence is crucial due to his match-winning potential. He has previously returned to cricket following a severe accident in 2022.

Rishabh Pant
In a significant blow to India's cricket team's strategy, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant sustained a toe fracture, ruling him out from wicket-keeping duties in the critical fourth Test against England. The BCCI confirmed Pant remains available for batting roles during the remainder of the match, underscoring his invaluable presence.

Pant retired hurt on the first day after a reverse sweep attempt against Chris Woakes resulted in an injury, leaving swelling and bleeding on his foot. Despite severe discomfort, the 27-year-old later rejoined the team fitted with a protective moon boot, illustrating his dedication and resilience.

With other team members also sidelined due to injuries, including Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, India's options are dwindling. As the team trails in the series, Pant's potential contribution at bat remains pivotal to India's hopes in the upcoming matches.

