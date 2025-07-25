Rising Star: Gaurav Khatri's Kabaddi Dream Realized with Puneri Paltan

In a tale reminiscent of a cinematic saga, Puneri Paltan's esteemed defender, Gaurav Khatri, has transitioned from a youthful kabaddi enthusiast to a celebrated player in the Pro Kabaddi League. With the sport deeply embedded in his family's tradition, Khatri embarked on his kabaddi journey early, participating in local contests by age 15. Realizing his Pro Kabaddi League dream became a reality in Season 9 when Puneri Paltan signed him as an injury replacement.

The team narrowly missed clinching the coveted trophy, finishing as runners-up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9. However, triumph followed swiftly, as the Paltan lifted the trophy the following season. As Season 12 approaches, Khatri and his team have set their sights on replicating their success from Season 10. Khatri expressed his optimism and readiness, highlighting the added strength from players like Sachin Tanwar, alongside staples such as Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Pankaj Mohite.

Khatri's initial opportunity came against the Bengaluru Bulls due to a COVID-19 induced team reshuffle. Despite initial nerves, his performance validated his capabilities. Reflecting on his swift rise and championship achievement in just his second season, Khatri acknowledges the pivotal role played by figures like Mohammadreza Shadloui and the constant support of fans. He stated, 'The Pro Kabaddi League has been transformational, giving me an identity and a platform to grow.' (ANI)