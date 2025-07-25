India's First Shooting League Aims to Revolutionize the Sport

The Shooting League of India (SLI) is preparing for its eagerly anticipated debut, marking a potentially transformational moment for the sport. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Singh Deo views this as a crucial step in enhancing the visibility and appeal of shooting, both within the nation and internationally.

With shooting having consistently shone at Olympiads, Asian Games, and World Championships, Deo saw a need for a franchise-based league to elevate the sport. The idea is novel globally, and the response from domestic and international athletes, potential franchises, and sponsors has been encouraging, he highlighted in a press release.

Deo expressed aspirations that the league will nurture shooting talent from the grassroots level, pushing its reach from national to district scales. Moreover, the league aims to deepen fan engagement, exploring technological innovations like virtual reality to offer fans an immersive sporting experience, resonating with India's sporting success narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)