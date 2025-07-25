AB de Villiers Shines, Yet Remains Unmoved by Big-Cricket Comeback

Former South African cricket legend AB de Villiers, renowned for his dynamic batting skills, showcased his insatiable appetite for runs once more in the World Championship of Legends, sporting an impressive 116-run performance.

At 41, de Villiers demonstrated his enduring prowess, yet remained unwavering in his decision to avoid returning to international cricket or high-profile tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). 'Mr 360' displayed a spectacular stint at Leicestershire, striking boundaries with remarkable precision against the England Champions.

In partnership with Hashim Amla, de Villiers spearheaded a successful chase, proving their enduring collaborative strength. Despite the win and calls from spectators, including Punjab Cricket Association president Amarjit Singh, for his comeback, de Villiers insists his focus remains firmly on legends cricket.

