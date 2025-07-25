Left Menu

Shaheen Shah Afridi Makes Triumphant Return for West Indies T20s

Pakistan's cricket selectors have recalled fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the T20 series in the West Indies. Alongside Shaheen, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf also return. Mohammad Rizwan will captain the ODI team, retaining key players for the series beginning July 31 in Florida.

Updated: 25-07-2025 17:22 IST
In a significant shuffle, Pakistani selectors have brought back fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies. The squad will also see the return of fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf, who missed the recent series in Bangladesh.

Shaheen, sidelined from previous T20 encounters, aims to make a notable impact in the matches scheduled from July 31 to August 3 in Florida. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan continues as the ODI captain, with prominent batsman Babar Azam maintaining his spot for the three-match series in Trinidad.

Three emerging pacers from the recent Bangladesh series—Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, and Salman Mirza—have not been included in the squad for the Caribbean tour, highlighting the selectors' focus on experienced players.

