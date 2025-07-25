Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Gymnastics-Italy withdraw from World University Games after gymnast seriously injured in fall

Italy have withdrawn from the rest of the World University Games in Essen, Germany, after gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli suffered a fall during his routine, sustaining a serious neck injury that required surgery, news agency ANSA reported on Friday. Bonicelli remains in intensive care but is stable and his life is not in danger, the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI) said, after the 23-year-old was rushed hospital where he underwent surgery following the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Gymnastics-Italy withdraw from World University Games after gymnast seriously injured in fall

Italy have withdrawn from the rest of the World University Games in Essen, Germany, after gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli suffered a fall during his routine, sustaining a serious neck injury that required surgery, news agency ANSA reported on Friday.

Bonicelli remains in intensive care but is stable and his life is not in danger, the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI) said, after the 23-year-old was rushed hospital where he underwent surgery following the incident. "From the University Hospital in Essen... we (learned) that today, the athlete, who remained conscious after the accident until the moment of surgery, was awakened from a medically-induced coma and is showing positive signs," the FGI said in a statement on Friday.

Italy have withdrawn from the competition due to the emotional impact the incident had on the rest of the team, ANSA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025