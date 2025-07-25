UPDATE 1-Gymnastics-Italy withdraw from World University Games after gymnast seriously injured in fall

Italy have withdrawn from the rest of the World University Games in Essen, Germany, after gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli suffered a fall during his routine, sustaining a serious neck injury that required surgery, news agency ANSA reported on Friday.

Bonicelli remains in intensive care but is stable and his life is not in danger, the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI) said, after the 23-year-old was rushed hospital where he underwent surgery following the incident. "From the University Hospital in Essen... we (learned) that today, the athlete, who remained conscious after the accident until the moment of surgery, was awakened from a medically-induced coma and is showing positive signs," the FGI said in a statement on Friday.

Italy have withdrawn from the competition due to the emotional impact the incident had on the rest of the team, ANSA reported.

