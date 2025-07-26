Let the tourney take off first: Kapil on IGPL

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is the president of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) made it clear that their body can't work with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) , at this stage as it has the responsibility of catering to 350 professionals, not just a select group of senior golfers.

Asked if PGTI could work with IGPL, Kapil was categorical: "It's not possible. You can't work for both Mercedes and BMW at the same time. Either you work for BMW or for Mercedes. Loyalty is very important.

"Just like cricket boards have established themselves, we want to do the same. We are the organisation that looks after all professionals—not just a group.

"Time will come, maybe it will work out. But today, it's not possible. I have the responsibility of 350 golfers, not just 20. I have to see the bigger picture—for my team, my board, and everyone involved. Of course, I'd like it if they worked with us," he added.

The IGPL, a city-based franchise league featuring six mixed-gender teams, is scheduled to be held over four weeks between January and February next year. The format will see a combination of professional men and women golfers along with top amateurs competing in a team-based model.

However, the proposed league has run into a conflict with the PGTI, which has asked its members to reaffirm their allegiance to the body by signing a declaration form, barring participation in rival tournaments.

''Let the kite take off first, don't cut it down before it flies. I'm happy that someone is bringing money into the sport. It doesn't matter if they work with me or not. Even if it is going to the seniors, as a sportsperson, I'm happy,'' Kapil said at the launch of the PGTI calendar for the second half of the season.

"IGPL is focusing on the top 20–30 players and trying to grow the game, which is good. But we have the responsibility of looking after 350 professionals. I just hope that whatever they announce, it is done in coordination with our tournaments. That's all. If someone adds value to the game, they should—but it has to be done properly," he added.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the co-owner and brand ambassador of IGPL, which has been sanctioned by the Indian Golf Union and approved by the sports ministry.

The league, expected to be a three-day event with no cuts, has so far signed 30 players—a mix of active veterans, women professionals, and amateurs.

Freebies will ruin young careers: PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl ====================================================================== PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl also expressed reservations about IGPL, saying that handing out ''freebies'' to players could hinder their development.

"Golf is about being competitive. If you want to play at the highest level, you have to compete. If players start getting used to free money, you're never going to create world champions," Johl said.

"We are going to play on the DP World Tour, the Olympics, the Asian Games—and we're going to win medals. But if you start giving players freebies, they'll get used to it and stop working hard. They won't need to. That's where the LIV Golf and PGA Tour models differ," he explained.

PGTI is affiliated with both the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) and the PGA Tour.

"We want our players to reach the PGA Tour. The Chinese, Koreans, and Japanese are making it there. I want to make life easier for our players—and that's why they appreciate what we're doing," said Johl, adding that they are working with partners like Air India and hotel chains to improve travel and accommodation for players.

"But they must compete. If I start handing out freebies, I'm ruining their future," he said.

The IGPL has roped in Indian golf veterans such as Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, Jyoti Randhawa, and SSP Chawrasia.

"It's perfectly fine for a new entity to take care of players who are no longer competitive. They've spent their lives playing for India, competing at the highest level—they deserve to be looked after. They can't match the younger guys now, but they still need to earn a living," Johl said.

"With the format IGPL is offering, they'll have a good life. And like Kapil said, if money is coming into the sport, that's great. We have no problems with that. Absolutely no problems."

