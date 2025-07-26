Shubman Gill's Resilience Keeps India's Hopes Alive at Old Trafford
Captain Shubman Gill's unbeaten half-century helped India recover on the fourth day of the test against England. Despite an early setback, India reached 86-2 at tea. England's Ben Stokes earlier made a significant impact with his first century in two years, leading to a lead of 225 runs.
Captain Shubman Gill's impressive half-century played a crucial role in India's recovery on the fourth day of the test match against England at Old Trafford. The tourists reached 86-2 at tea, trailing by 225 runs after a shaky start.
England's Chris Woakes made early inroads, dismissing two Indian batsmen in consecutive deliveries before lunch, following captain Ben Stokes' monumental century that propelled England to their fifth-highest test score of 669.
Despite England's aggressive bowling, Gill and Rahul saw off the afternoon session without further damage, stabilizing India's innings. As the day closed, Gill remained unbeaten on 52, while Rahul supported with 30.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ben Stokes' Direct Hit Changes the Game: A Test Series Drama
Azharuddin Calls for Jadeja's Positivity Amid Test Series Tension
Can Team India Overcome 'Post-Tendulkar Blues' in Test Series?
Heated Tensions Ignite Excitement in England vs India Test Series
Cricket Ball Dilemma: Players Frustrated Over Unreliable Dukes Balls in Test Series