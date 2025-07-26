Shubman Gill's Resilience Keeps India's Hopes Alive at Old Trafford

Captain Shubman Gill's impressive half-century played a crucial role in India's recovery on the fourth day of the test match against England at Old Trafford. The tourists reached 86-2 at tea, trailing by 225 runs after a shaky start.

England's Chris Woakes made early inroads, dismissing two Indian batsmen in consecutive deliveries before lunch, following captain Ben Stokes' monumental century that propelled England to their fifth-highest test score of 669.

Despite England's aggressive bowling, Gill and Rahul saw off the afternoon session without further damage, stabilizing India's innings. As the day closed, Gill remained unbeaten on 52, while Rahul supported with 30.

