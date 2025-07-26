Historic Showdown: India's Bid for First Women's Chess World Title

Left Menu

The FIDE Women's World Cup final sees India's chess icons Koneru Humpy, 38, and Divya Deshmukh, 18, in a gripping draw. Humpy's experience and Divya's fierce play highlight India's historic chance for its first women's world chess title, following victories against formidable Chinese opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:22 IST
Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Two of India's prominent chess figures, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, concluded the first game of the FIDE Women's World Cup final with a hard-fought draw. The score was evenly poised at 1/2 - 1/2, underscoring the intense competition between the experienced Humpy and the youthful Divya.

Standing as a formidable opponent, Humpy, at 38, demonstrated her strategic prowess and calm demeanor, indicative of her extensive career in chess. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Divya, who has rapidly ascended in the chess ranks, exhibited an audacious and attacking style, reflecting a shift in Indian chess dynamics.

A historic milestone looms as this clash guarantees India's first world title in women's chess. Both players advanced to the final by defeating their Chinese opponents in intense semifinal battles, with Humpy overcoming Lei Tingjie and Divya triumphing over Tan Zhongyi. This marks a significant achievement for Indian chess on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

