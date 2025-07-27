Marianne Vos Secures 258th Win at Tour de France Femmes Opener

Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos celebrated a significant milestone, securing her 258th career victory during the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes. The demanding 78.8-kilometer route stretched from Vannes to Plumelec, where Vos emerged victorious atop the Cote de Cadoudal, a 1.7-kilometer climb with a 6.2% gradient.

In a gripping finish, her rival, Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Pauline Ferrand Prevot, showcased her mountain biking prowess by attacking 700 meters from the finish line. However, Vos exhibited remarkable strength, overtaking in the final 50 meters to don the prestigious yellow jersey for the subsequent stage.

The race was not devoid of drama, with multiple riders involved in crashes, including Swiss contender Marlen Reusser, who had to withdraw due to stomach issues. The defending champion, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, and close competitor Demi Vollering also delivered notable performances, finishing closely behind Vos.

