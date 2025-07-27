Kalinskaya and Fernandez Set Up Washington Open Showdown

Anna Kalinskaya defeated Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 at the Washington Open, stepping confidently into the final against Leylah Fernandez. The Russian broke Raducanu's serve to lead 5-4, closing the set and later dominating the second to secure her win.

Denied a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open final, Kalinskaya will aim for her first WTA 500 title in Sunday's final. After defeating third seed Elena Rybakina in a grueling match, Fernandez secured her position in the final, winning a tense third set in over three hours.

On the men's side, seventh seed Alex de Minaur outlasted Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3, sealing his place in the final against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. De Minaur's win also assures his return to the top 10 rankings.

