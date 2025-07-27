China Dominates the Courts: Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi Triumph at China Open

Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi showcased their badminton prowess by clinching the men's and women's singles titles at the prestigious China Open, held in Changzhou. This victory upheld China's dominance on home soil as Shi overcame a first-game deficit to win the men's final against Wang Zhengxing 14-21, 21-14, 21-15.

Shi's win added to his impressive achievement of securing three Super 1000 titles this year. In contrast, Wang Zhiyi ended a streak of disappointing final losses by defeating Han Yue 21-8, 21-13 in the women's final. Wang's victory was significant, especially after three consecutive Super 1000 final losses this year to world number one An Se-young.

The event highlighted China's home-court supremacy as non-Chinese players only managed to reach the semi-finals. The men's doubles title, however, was taken by Indonesians Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, who triumphed over the favored Malaysian duo. In the women's doubles, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning emerged victorious, while Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping claimed the mixed doubles crown.

