India Fights Back on Day Five Against England with Impressive Second Innings

On the decisive fifth day of the fourth Test between India and England, India demonstrated a resilient comeback against a dominant English first innings total of 669. India's second innings commenced with hurdles but evolved into a fightback spearheaded by crucial performances.

Captain KL Rahul played a significant innings of 90 before being trapped lbw by Ben Stokes. Despite early setbacks in the forms of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, who both fell without scoring, India's top order found stability with Shubman Gill contributing a vital 103.

As the day unfolded, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja further fortified India's position, ending at 322/4. They navigated through a persistent English bowling lineup that included notable figures like Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. With tea concluded, the match promises an exciting climax.

