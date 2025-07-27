India's Dazzling Draw: Hat-Trick of Centuries Secures Stalemate
Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill each scored centuries to secure a morale-boosting draw for India in the fourth Test against England. The match concluded with India trailing by 311 runs initially. Gill achieved a personal milestone, becoming the first Asian to surpass 700 runs in a Test series in England.
In a remarkable show of resilience, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill each scored centuries, ensuring India clinched a morale-boosting draw in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The stalemate came after India began their second innings with a daunting deficit of 311 runs. Gill, with a standout 103, hit his fourth century of the series, making history as the first Asian batter to score over 700 runs in a Test series in England.
Earlier, opener KL Rahul was dismissed for a gritty 90 by Ben Stokes, ending a 188-run partnership for the third wicket with Gill. Brief scores saw India at 358 and 425/4 against England's 669 all out.
(With inputs from agencies.)
