Lucy Bronze's Heroic Euro 2025 Triumph

In an astounding display of grit and determination, England defender Lucy Bronze revealed she played the entire Euro 2025 tournament with a fractured tibia. Bronze, 33, remained unyielding as she scored a decisive goal and netted the winning penalty against Sweden during the quarter-finals.

Post-victory against Spain in the finals, Bronze disclosed her injury struggles, saying, "I have actually played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, and then I have hurt my knee on my other leg." Her heroic efforts drew commendation from her teammates, especially after enduring the pain.

The Chelsea star, referring to the challenging Swiss tournament, emphasized their unshakeable belief in themselves, despite external pressures. Winning on penalties, Bronze remarked, demonstrated the team's resilience, showcasing the power of self-belief.

(With inputs from agencies.)