Sarina Wiegman: Mastermind Behind England's Women Euros Triumph

Sarina Wiegman celebrated with dance after Chloe Kelly secured England's victory in a penalty shootout, winning another Women's Euros title. This marks Wiegman's triumph in what she described as the most chaotic tournament ever.

Wiegman, under contract with England until 2027, has made history as the first coach to reach five consecutive major finals. Euro 2025 was a roller-coaster for Wiegman, with England overcoming all three knockout games in thrilling fashion, including a penalty shootout win against Spain in the final.

The tournament saw a controversy with Mary Earps' retirement, but Hannah Hampton stepped up, earning player of the match with her crucial saves. Meanwhile, young talent Michelle Agyemang shone, winning the Young Player award, symbolizing England's resilience throughout the tournament.

